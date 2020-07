By EUobserver

The Catalan regional government on Wednesday introduced new lockdown measures due to a surge in the number of infections in the region, weeks after a nationwide lockdown was lifted, El País reported. The number of weekly infections in the territory has doubled in the last week, jumping to 2,489 between July 6 to 12. The new restrictions affect several municipalities in the area of Segrià, Lleida and L'Hospitalet de Llobregat.