By EUobserver

Yorgen Fenech, a Maltese tycoon who confessed being a middleman in the killing of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has failed in his bid to challenge the government's decision denying him a presidential pardon due to a technical formality, the Times of Malta reported. Fenech previously requested a presidential pardon in exchange for information about Keith Schembri, who was the former's prime minister chief-of-staff. The decision is likely to be appealed.