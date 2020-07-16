Ticker
EU Court of Justice rejects EU-US Privacy Shield
By EUobserver
The EU Court of Justice on Thursday rejected the EU-US Privacy Shield - an agreement to share personal data for commercial purposes, adopted in 2016. However, the court said that standard contractual clauses, used for the transfer of personal data to processors established in third countries, were valid. In 2015, Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems initiated a legal battle, saying that Facebook's standard clauses lack sufficient data-protection safeguards.