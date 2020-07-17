Ticker
Bulgarian PM sacks three ministers to calm protests
By EUobserver
In a move to calm the wave of civic unrest in Bulgaria, prime minister Boyko Borissov has forced three cabinet ministers to resign, while insisting he has no intention of quitting himself, Balkan Insight reports. Bulgaria's ruling coalition, comprising the centre-right GERB party and United Patriots, on Thursday said it intended to remain in office until regular elections are due next March, despite growing anti-government protests.