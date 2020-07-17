By EUobserver

The commissioner for the environment, oceans and fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, announced on Thursday that the European Commission will increase transparency in the negotiating process on the annual fishing opportunities. The commission will make public all documents complementing the proposals on fishing quotas when they are delivered to the EU Council. "With the publication of all elements of our working papers, this dialogue will become more transparent," said Sinkevičius.