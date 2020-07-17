Ticker
ECJ: YouTube not liable for users' copyright infractions
By EUobserver
An EU Court of Justice adviser said on Thursday that YouTube and similar platforms are not liable when their users illegally upload copyrighted content - although rights-holders can seek an injunction against the companies, Reuters reported. EU judges will rule on the issue in the coming months. The European Commission wants to address the platform economy with new rules under the Digital Services Act at the end of the year.