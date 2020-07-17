By EUobserver

The Spanish deputy prime minister, Pablo Iglesias, called for a parliamentary investigation into the use of spyware to target pro-independence Catalan politicians. "I believe that a parliamentary commission needs to investigate all the instances of spying that have taken place in our country because it's part of the job of cleansing and democratic regeneration," he told The Guardian on Thursday, adding that espionage is "unacceptable in a democracy".