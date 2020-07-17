Ticker
EU extends US travel ban
By EUobserver
EU member states on Thursday released their latest round-up of travel restrictions on countries to be eased in order to enter the European Union. The list did not include the United States, meaning all non-essential visitors such as tourists won't be allowed into EU territory. The list is reviewed every two weeks and currently includes Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, and Uruguay.