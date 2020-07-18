Ticker
EU summit: 'intense discussion' goes into Friday evening
By EUobserver
EU leaders have been immersed in "intense discussions" since Friday morning over the bloc's seven-year budget and recovery package, according to an EU diplomat. "It's too soon to say what directions the negotiations are taking," the diplomat added, saying the talks have so far centered around how to control and monitor the disbursement of the recovery aid, the budget's size and the corrections to countries paying more into the budget.