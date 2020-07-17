Friday

17th Jul 2020

Ticker

EU summit: 'intense discussion' goes into Friday evening

By

EU leaders have been immersed in "intense discussions" since Friday morning over the bloc's seven-year budget and recovery package, according to an EU diplomat. "It's too soon to say what directions the negotiations are taking," the diplomat added, saying the talks have so far centered around how to control and monitor the disbursement of the recovery aid, the budget's size and the corrections to countries paying more into the budget.

EU leaders face off over corona bailout summit

EU leaders will face difficult and fundamental issues on Friday-Saturday (17-18 July), when they attempt to agree on the planned seven-year €1.07 trillion budget and €750bn recovery package.

EU top court bins 'Privacy Shield' in Schrems privacy case

The EU's top court ruled that the EU-US data-transfer pact fails to protect EU citizens' rights to privacy - following a legal challenge from Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems against Facebook. Washington said it was "deeply disappointed" with the ruling.

