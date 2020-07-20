By EUobserver

Poland is planning new rules limiting the concentration of foreign-owned media outlets well before the ruling nationalist party finish its term in power, Poland's de facto leader said on Sunday. Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has long accused foreign-owned media outlets of meddling in Poland's affairs. Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said he hopes the reforms will be carried out soon, Reuters reported. The next elections are in 2023.