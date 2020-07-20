Monday

Poland is planning new rules limiting the concentration of foreign-owned media outlets well before the ruling nationalist party finish its term in power, Poland's de facto leader said on Sunday. Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has long accused foreign-owned media outlets of meddling in Poland's affairs. Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said he hopes the reforms will be carried out soon, Reuters reported. The next elections are in 2023.

Agenda

EU marathon summit plus security policy This WEEK

EU leaders resume their summit over the long-term budget and recovery fund, after a fruitless weekend of meetings in Brussels. Meanwhile, the European Commission is to present a new security strategy for the EU plus several action plans.

EU summit enters fourth day with recovery deadlocked

After bilateral negotiations continued all Sunday night, mostly to try to convince the 'Frugal Four' to move their red lines, European Council president Charles Michel is expected to table a new proposal on Monday afternoon with €390bn in grants.

Analysis

What's behind the sudden political unrest in Bulgaria?

Demonstrators are demanding prime minister Boyko Borissov and chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev resign, following a raid on the president's office. President Rumen Radev has been a vocal critic of the government and its record on graft.

EU leaders face off over corona bailout summit

EU leaders will face difficult and fundamental issues on Friday-Saturday (17-18 July), when they attempt to agree on the planned seven-year €1.07 trillion budget and €750bn recovery package.

