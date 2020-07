By EUobserver

Authorities in Spain have demanded some 100,000 people in Catalonia remain at home amid a spike in Covid-19 infections. The north-eastern region is one of the worst-hit in Spain. A government statement issued on Sunday demanded people living in Figueres and Vilafant, in the province of Girona, and Sant Feliu de Llobregat, near Barcelona, to stay at home. The region's department of health on Saturday recorded another 1,226 cases.