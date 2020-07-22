Ticker
France wants observers to check China's Uighur region
By EUobserver
France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday condemned the treatment of Uighurs in China and said Paris wanted independent observers in the area, Reuters reported. "All of the practices in the area are unacceptable because they go against all the global human rights conventions and we condemn them strongly," he said. France was asking China to allow international independent observers and the human rghts high commissioner into the region.