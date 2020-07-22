By EUobserver

The middleman in the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has been found stabbed only hours ahead of a court hearing in Malta. Police suggest Melvin Theuma, who acted as a go-between in the car bombing that killed Galizia, had committed self-harm, according to local media reports. Theuma had been granted a pardon in November. His evidence implicated alleged mastermind behind the murder, tycoon Yorgen Fenech.