By EUobserver

Italian senator Gianluigi Paragone will launch a new party later this week called "Italexit", after first meeting the UK's Nigel Farage, who helped steer Britain out of the European Union. "We can no longer be blackmailed by countries that offend the great prestige of Italy," said Paragone, who once belonged to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. Polls in May showed most Italians do not trust the EU.