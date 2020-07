By EUobserver

Coronavirus cases in Spain have increased rapidly, according to the latest figures from the Spanish health ministry. Covid-19 cases are now 27.39 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a sharp rise from the 8.76 cases per 100,000 reported on July 3. Since the end of June cases have increased, with a sharp spike last week concentrated in the Aragon, Catalonia regions and the Basque country.