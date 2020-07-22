Wednesday

22nd Jul 2020

Most Europeans worry about online banking fraud

Most Europeans (55 percent) are worried about their data and bank details being misused by criminals and fraudsters, according to survey results from 35,000 people published by European Agency for Fundamental Rights. Respondents in Spain, the Czech Republic and the UK worry the most about their data, compared to people in Romania, Croatia or Hungary. Meanwhile, a third of citizens worry about their data being used by foreign governments.

Recovery plan slammed for failing to tackle climate crisis

EU leaders agreed that about a third of the €750bn recovery package and the €1.074 trillion seven-year budget will be invested in projects contributing to climate action. However, environmental activists said that the package falls short on climate safeguards.

Column

European values are non-negotiable

Northern European countries kept insisting on "no democracy, no money". Initially, this looked right. But the Portuguese prime minister António Costa, who lived under dictatorship, is not convinced.

Opinion

Why EU must limit political micro-targeting

In contrast to campaign posters on the street or ads on TV, other voters have no way of knowing what paid political messaging their fellow citizens are seeing. People become siphoned off from each other and societal divides might harden.

EU leaders agree corona recovery after epic summit

After gruelling five-day talks, EU leaders agreed on €390bn in grants and €360bn in low-interest loans to hardest-hit member states - after much opposition from the Dutch-led 'frugal' bloc of countries.

