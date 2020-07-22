Ticker
Most Europeans worry about online banking fraud
By EUobserver
Most Europeans (55 percent) are worried about their data and bank details being misused by criminals and fraudsters, according to survey results from 35,000 people published by European Agency for Fundamental Rights. Respondents in Spain, the Czech Republic and the UK worry the most about their data, compared to people in Romania, Croatia or Hungary. Meanwhile, a third of citizens worry about their data being used by foreign governments.