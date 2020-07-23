Ticker
France: Covid-19 spread is 'increasing' with holidays
By EUobserver
France's health ministry said Tuesday that coronavirus transmission is increasing during the summer holidays. The ministry said it had registered an increase in the number of suspected cases across the country. As people take advantage of the summer holidays, "travel, events and gatherings of families or friends are factors that could foster the epidemic's resurgence," the ministry warned. Currently, 6,482 people are hospitalised with 455 in intensive care, AFP reported.