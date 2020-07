By EUobserver

German defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has told Deutsche Welle the US threat to remove some 9,500 troops from Germany is cause for concern for Nato. "If they [the troops] stay in Europe, then this remains a commitment towards Nato. But if they were to be re-stationed in the Indo-Pacific region, then that would indicate a change to US strategy, which then would spark a debate within Nato," she said.