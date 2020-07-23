By EUobserver

Spain seems to be again a European hotspot for Covid-19. Spain's health ministry reported on Wednesday 9,011 new infections within the last week - the highest figure in months, El País reported. Additionally, Spain's health minister Salvador Illa said there are 224 active outbreaks in the country, but they are "under control". The most affected areas are in Catalonia and Aragon, although a stricter lockdown has not been discussed yet.