By EUobserver

Maltese NGO Repubblika has reiterated demands that the EU police agency Europol be invited to help probe the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. "We are reiterating our appeal for a joint Europol-Malta investigating team to bring to justice the mafia that is suffocating Malta," it said, in local media. Malta's government has so far declined to invite Europol, saying there is already some collaboration.