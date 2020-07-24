Ticker
Polish opposition wants re-run of presidential election
By EUobserver
Poland's opposition party Civic Platform on Thursday said they will be seeking a re-run in an presidential election they lost 49 percent to 51 percent against nationalist incumbent Andrzej Duda. Civic Platform's spokesperson Jan Grabiec claims government electoral wrongdoing, telling Reuters it was "comparable to campaigning in Belarus and Russia." The party petitioned the Supreme Court to declare the election result unfair and to hold a re-run.