Friday

24th Jul 2020

Ticker

Bulgarian PM reshuffles ministers to calm protests

By

Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov on Thursday replaced his finance minister Vladislav Goranov, economy minister Emil Karanikolov and interior minister Mladen Marinov to appease a wave of anti-corruption protests taking place across Bulgaria, Reuters reported. Borissov's tourism minister is also quitting. Parliament is expected to vote on the nominations on Friday. Thursday marked the fifteenth day of protests, which are calling for the resignation of the whole cabinet.

Top EU officials urge MEPs give quick budget-deal approval

MEPs criticised the EU deal on the budget and recovery package clinched by leaders after five days of gruelling talks, saying it is not enough "future-oriented", and cuts too deeply into EU policies, including health, innovation, defence and humanitarian aid

EU states agree on corona hygiene standards for aviation

German transport minister, Andreas Scheuer, announced that EU member states have agreed on common hygiene standards on planes and airports - as major airlines are calling for a joint coronavirus-testing programme in order to resume trans-Atlantic travel.

EU Parliament gears up for fight on budget deal

European parliament president David Sassoli said certain corrections will have to be made in the budget, citing research and the Erasmus program for students, calling the cuts "unjustified".

Belarus leader's power creeps as opposition swells

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko is feeling the heat of an opposition backed by public support ahead of the presidential election on 9 August. His bungling of the pandemic and the high profiles of rivals have led to widespread repression.

Coronavirus

Summit cut health & research, despite second-wave fear

The new EU4Health programme was the EU's flagship scheme for research and innovation but was brutally cut by leaders during this week's summit - from €9.4bn proposed just two months ago, to €1.67bn.

