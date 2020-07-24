Ticker
Bulgarian PM reshuffles ministers to calm protests
By EUobserver
Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov on Thursday replaced his finance minister Vladislav Goranov, economy minister Emil Karanikolov and interior minister Mladen Marinov to appease a wave of anti-corruption protests taking place across Bulgaria, Reuters reported. Borissov's tourism minister is also quitting. Parliament is expected to vote on the nominations on Friday. Thursday marked the fifteenth day of protests, which are calling for the resignation of the whole cabinet.