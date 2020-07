By EUobserver

Two weeks after president Recep Tayyip Erdogan revoked the status of the Hagia Sophia as a museum, Istanbul's iconic building will host Muslim Friday prayers again. Up to 2,000 worshippers are expected to attend the first Muslim prayers in the landmark since 1934, Deutsche Welle writes. The decision was criticised around the world. Pope Frances said he was "pained" by the decision.