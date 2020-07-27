Ticker
Russian navy gets hypersonic nuclear-strike weapons
By EUobserver
Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that his country's navy would be armed with hypersonic nuclear-strike weapons and underwater nuclear drones, Reuters writes. "The widespread deployment of advanced digital technologies that have no equals in the world, including hypersonic strike systems and underwater drones, will give the fleet unique advantages and increased combat capabilities," Putin said, adding that the navy would get 40 new vessels this year.