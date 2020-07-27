By EUobserver

French far-right protesters, from the Normandy branch of Generation Identity, on Saturday held a racist protest outside the office of black politician Sira Sylla, holding banners that read "help the French, not the Africans," BBC reported. The signs reference a proposal for the reduction in fees on money transfers to African countries. Responding to the protests, Sylla tweeted that she is determined to continue working for African-French relations.