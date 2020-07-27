Monday

27th Jul 2020

French far-right protesters target black MP

By

French far-right protesters, from the Normandy branch of Generation Identity, on Saturday held a racist protest outside the office of black politician Sira Sylla, holding banners that read "help the French, not the Africans," BBC reported. The signs reference a proposal for the reduction in fees on money transfers to African countries. Responding to the protests, Sylla tweeted that she is determined to continue working for African-French relations.

The Hagia Sophia and the global battle of symbols

The Turkish president's decision to restart Islamic worship services in Istanbul's Hagia Sophia last Friday is not innocent. So how should we react? By doing the opposite - and make Cordoba's famous Mosque/Cathedral in Cordoba a museum.

Top EU officials urge MEPs give quick budget-deal approval

MEPs criticised the EU deal on the budget and recovery package clinched by leaders after five days of gruelling talks, saying it is not enough "future-oriented", and cuts too deeply into EU policies, including health, innovation, defence and humanitarian aid

  1. Italy businesses hit by €1,000 fines for not enforcing masks
  2. Report: Poland to announce coal mine closures
  3. German central banker questions EU recovery package
  5. Russian navy gets hypersonic nuclear-strike weapons
  6. Belgium sees spike in Covid-19 cases
  7. Ukraine and Russia prepare for latest ceasefire
  8. UK reimposes quarantine for travellers from Spain

  1. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  3. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  5. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis

  1. Poland might still uphold gender-violence treaty
  2. The Hagia Sophia and the global battle of symbols
  3. EU five-year security plan to focus on critical infrastructure
  4. Race and the von der Leyen Commission
  5. Time to revive Juncker's EU 'Blue Card' scheme
  6. Top EU officials urge MEPs give quick budget-deal approval
  7. EU states agree on corona hygiene standards for aviation
  8. Why Poland can't and won't hit 2050 EU Green Deal target

