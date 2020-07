By EUobserver

Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann has questioned the landmark agreement on the EU's €750bn recovery package reached by EU leaders last week - calling for control mechanisms that can ensure funds "are used sensibly and efficiently," DW reported. "I consider joint debt for wide-ranging transfers to be fundamentally dubious," Weidmann said in an interview published Sunday. Weidmann also said the EU still needs to show its ability to respond in crisis.