By EUobserver

Poland's state-owned coal-mining firm, Polska Grupa Górnicza (PGG), is to announce sweeping mine closures following talks with trade unions on Tuesday, industry sources told the Reuters news agency. Reductions in output could be in the 10 percent to 50 percent range, amid ideas to phase out coal power in the Silesia region entirely by 2036, the two sources said. Poland produces 80 percent of its electricity from the CO2-pollluting source.