By EUobserver

Spanish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said an "inflexion point" has been reached in the dispute over oil- and gas-drilling in the eastern Mediterranean, during a news conference in Ankara with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday. "We have reached some inflexion point mainly on the drilling in the eastern Mediterranean and this was a useful dialogue with Mevlut to deescalate tensions that exist," Gonzalez Laya said.