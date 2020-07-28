Tuesday

28th Jul 2020

Ticker

Spain: Europe-Turkey tensions reach 'inflexion point'

Spanish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said an "inflexion point" has been reached in the dispute over oil- and gas-drilling in the eastern Mediterranean, during a news conference in Ankara with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday. "We have reached some inflexion point mainly on the drilling in the eastern Mediterranean and this was a useful dialogue with Mevlut to deescalate tensions that exist," Gonzalez Laya said.

Facebook cries foul on EU request for internal documents

Facebook, a US tech giant known for abusing its users' private data, has filed a complaint at the EU court in Luxembourg, saying the EU Commission's data request was too broad and would affect its employees' medical and financial information.

Coronavirus

Spain fears tourism blow amid 'second wave' measures

Several European countries are now warning citizens not to visit Spain, after an increase in Covid-19 cases this month. However, Spanish foreign minister Arancha González Laya has insisted that Spain is still "a safe country".

Feature

The Hagia Sophia and the global battle of symbols

The Turkish president's decision to restart Islamic worship services in Istanbul's Hagia Sophia last Friday is not innocent. So how should we react? By doing the opposite - and make Cordoba's famous Mosque/Cathedral in Cordoba a museum.

News in Brief

  1. Germany rejects US attempt to let Russia return to G7
  2. EU Council finally appoints 22 European prosecutors
  3. Row after Spanish health chief welcomes restrictions
  4. Germany to test all arrivals from 'high risk' countries
  5. Global coronavirus cases double in past six weeks
  6. EU and China hold trade and economic dialogue
  7. Spain: Europe-Turkey tensions reach 'inflexion point'
  8. Ukraine accuses separatists of violating ceasefire

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  3. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  5. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis

Latest News

  1. Facebook cries foul on EU request for internal documents
  2. Spain fears tourism blow amid 'second wave' measures
  3. Inequalities and poverty on the rise in post-Covid-19 Italy
  4. Poland might still uphold gender-violence treaty
  5. The Hagia Sophia and the global battle of symbols
  6. EU five-year security plan to focus on critical infrastructure
  7. Race and the von der Leyen Commission
  8. Time to revive Juncker's EU 'Blue Card' scheme

