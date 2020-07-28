Ticker
Germany to test all arrivals from 'high risk' countries
By EUobserver
Germany's health minister Jens Spahn announced on Monday plans to make tests mandatory for people returning from risk-risk areas, DW reported. "We must prevent returning travellers from infecting others unnoticed and thus triggering new chains of infection," Spahn tweeted. The new measure would go into effect next week and the tests would be free of charge. Germany has recorded over 206,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.