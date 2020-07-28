Ticker
Global coronavirus cases double in past six weeks
By EUobserver
The World Health Organization head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Monday that the number of cases worldwide has doubled in the past six weeks, The Guardian reported. "Covid-19 has changed our world," he told reporters. Ghebreyesus will convene later this week the WHO's emergency committee to revaluate the situation - a procedural requirement six months after the agency's declaration of a public health emergency of international concern.