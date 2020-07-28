By EUobserver

The World Health Organization head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Monday that the number of cases worldwide has doubled in the past six weeks, The Guardian reported. "Covid-19 has changed our world," he told reporters. Ghebreyesus will convene later this week the WHO's emergency committee to revaluate the situation - a procedural requirement six months after the agency's declaration of a public health emergency of international concern.