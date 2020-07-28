Ticker
EU Council finally appoints 22 European prosecutors
By EUobserver
The European Council on Monday appointed the 22 prosecutors of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), who will work together under new European chief prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kövesi. The decision suffered a delay because of Malta's difficulties in appointing three candidates meeting the conditions of experience and independence set by this body. The EPPO is responsible for prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the financial interests of the EU.