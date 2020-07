By EUobserver

Germany has rejected a proposal by US president Donald Trump to allow Russian president Vladimir Putin back into the Group of Seven (G7), according to DW. "We need Russia to solve conflicts such as those in Syria, Libya and Ukraine," German foreign minister Heiko Maas told the Rheinische Post newspaper in an interview published on Monday. Russia was expelled from the G7 in 2014 after its annexation of Crimea.