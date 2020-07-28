Ticker
Row after Spanish health chief welcomes restrictions
By EUobserver
Spain's health emergency chief, Fernando Simón, on Monday thanked Belgium and the UK for discouraging trips to Spain, saying less tourists reduces the risk of cases of imported coronaviruses. "I thank the Belgians for not coming to Spain; that's one less problem that we have to deal with," Simón said during a press conference on Monday. The statement has triggered strong criticism from the several political parties in the opposition.