Ticker
EU and China hold trade and economic dialogue
By EUobserver
The EU and China will hold on Tuesday a high-level trade and economic dialogue via videoconference. The meeting will be co-chaired by European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis and vice-premier of the Chinese state council Liu He. Discussions will be focused on the coronavirus crisis, global economic governance and taxation cooperation, but also about the reform of the World Trade Organization and the ongoing negotiations for an investment agreement.