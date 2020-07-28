By EUobserver

Ukraine's military officials said there were two breaches of the ceasefire on Monday when pro-Russian separatists opened fire with grenades and small arms, Reuters reported. "I assure that in case the enemy violates the ceasefire and threatens their lives, the response of the armed forces will be immediate and decisive," said commander Volodymyr Kravchenko in a statement. A full ceasefire in eastern Ukraine took effect from Monday.