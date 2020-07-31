By EUobserver

A penitentiary court in Catalonia on Wednesday suspended the flexible prison scheme granted to five pro-independence leaders jailed last year over their roles in organising an outlawed referendum in 2017, El País reported. The head of the regional government in Catalonia, Quim Torra, criticised the ruling on social media. "No, the law does not include revenge as a response. Is this the dialogue Spain is offering?," he wrote.