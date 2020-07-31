Ticker
Russian 'mercenaries' detained ahead of Belarus election
By EUobserver
Belarus's president Alexander Lukashenko, who is running for the sixth presidential term, said on Wednesday that the country's authorities have detained 32 members of a Russian private military company, according to The Guardian. Those arrested are accused of planning to destabilise Belarus during the election campaign, just a few days before the presidential election on 9 August. Some observers consider the arrests as a campaign stunt by Lukashenko.