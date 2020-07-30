Ticker
Poland mulls quarantine measures for some travellers
By EUobserver
Poland is considering reimposing quarantine measures for people returning from some countries where the number of new coronavirus cases is rising, Reuters reported. "We are considering introducing a quarantine for particular countries from the European Union and from outside of the EU," government spokesperson Piotr Muller on Thursday told private broadcaster Polsat News. He referred to Spain and France as countries triggering concerns inside the Polish government.