By EUobserver

Italian senators on Thursday approved stripping far-right leader Matteo Salvini of his parliamentary immunity. The vote was close: 149 senators voted for, 141 against. Salvini now faces trial for allegedly kidnapping 131 rescued migrants last July, when he refused to let a rescue ship disembark on the island of Lampedusa. "I am proud to have defended Italy and I would do it again," Salvini said, referring to the vote.