31st Jul 2020

60,000 rally in Minsk ahead of Belarus election

Thousands of people demonstrated on Thursday in Belarus in a rally organised by the president's electoral rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the BBC reported. About 60,000 supporters gathered in Minsk, a few days before the election on 9 August. Tikhanovskaya decided to run for the presidency after her husband was jailed earlier this year. Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko has faced a wave of protests since the beginning of his election campaign.

Six 'LGBTI-free' Polish cities left out of EU funding

Six Polish cities that declared themselves as "LGBTI-free zones" have been denied funding under the EU's Town Twinning programme for failing to meet the standards of "equal access and non-discrimination".

Why is building renovation 'Cinderella' of EU Green Deal?

The renovation of old buildings will be crucial to the success of the European Green Deal and a clean, robust economic recovery. Unless there is serious commitment from policymakers, we risk the Green Deal turning into a pumpkin.

EU secures remdesivir supplies for 30,000 patients

The European Commission signed this week a €63m contract with the US-based biopharmaceutical company Gilead to secure batches of remdesivir for 30,000 patients with "severe" Covid-19 symptoms - after the US left Europe and most of the world without supplies.

