By EUobserver

Thousands of people demonstrated on Thursday in Belarus in a rally organised by the president's electoral rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the BBC reported. About 60,000 supporters gathered in Minsk, a few days before the election on 9 August. Tikhanovskaya decided to run for the presidency after her husband was jailed earlier this year. Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko has faced a wave of protests since the beginning of his election campaign.