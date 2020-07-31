Ticker
UK tightens lockdown measures in north England
By EUobserver
UK health secretary, Matt Hancock, said on Thursday night that a ban on indoor meetings will be introduced in Greater Manchester, parts of East Lancashire, West Yorkshire and Leicester to stop the spike of new coronavirus cases, mainly caused by people "not abiding to social distancing," The Guardian reported. The new lockdown measures, announced via Twitter on the eve of the Eid celebrations, were criticised by Labour and Conservative MPs.