By EUobserver

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday that he would ask the country's Constitutional Tribunal to look into whether the Istanbul Convention on combating violence against women is aligned with the country's constitution, the Polish press agency reported. "There are very serious doubts (…) that cannot be passed over," Morawieck said. Earlier this week, Poland's labour ministry started the process of withdrawing the country from the treaty.