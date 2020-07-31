By EUobserver

The European Court of Auditors concluded on Thursday that the set of principles and tools named "Better Regulation" has improved EU policy-making for nearly 20 years. However, the auditors also stressed that more could be done to consult citizens, improve the evidence base for decision-making and enforce EU law. According to a recent OECD study, the European Commission put in place one of the world's most advanced Better Regulation systems.