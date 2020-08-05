By EUobserver

The 33 men from Russia's Wagner mercenary firm recently detained in Belarus were planning a "massacre" to destabilise the country ahead of elections on Sunday, Belarus president Aleksander Lukashenko said Tuesday. "An attempt to organise a massacre in the centre of Minsk is already obvious," he said. He also accused Russia of having sent a second mercenary unit to south Belarus, amid mounting domestic opposition to his 26-year rule.