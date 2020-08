By EUobserver

Coronavirus infections have risen by 58 percent in Belgium in the past week to reach 535.4 per day, while the rate of infection per 100,000 inhabitants went up 200 percent in two weeks, according to Belgian public health body Sciensano. Belgium is a part-amber, part-red zone for coronavirus in Europe, along with Romania, Spain, and other isolated hotspots. Large parts of France, Poland, Sweden, and the UK are also amber.