5th Aug 2020

Poland hails 'crowning glory' of US troop relocation

A US decision to build new military bases in Poland is the "crowning glory" of the Polish government's foreign and defence policy, Polish defence minister Mariusz Błaszczak said Tuesday. The US intelligence, infantry, and aviation facilities are to be staffed by some 1,000 troops on a "rotational" basis, but Błaszczak said it meant an "enduring" US presence. The Russia-deterrent forces will join 4,500 US soldiers already on rotation in Poland.

